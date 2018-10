Earlier this year, the Houston Business Journal launched the Most Admired CEO Awards to honor the Houston business leaders who are most admired in the community. Sun Coast Resources Inc. Founder Kathy Lehne was named one of Houston's 48 most admired CEOs. Criteria considered included nonprofit activity, such as Lehne's support of Junior Achievement, as well as her impact on the company's operations and culture.

