Karen Gregory joins the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region

Karen Gregory has accepted the position of Contracts Manager at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

As many of you know, Karen spent over 30 years with CenterPoint Energy, the last 13 as an Economic Development Regional Manager. Karen has served on the Economic Alliance Executive Board since 2010 and served as Chairman 2014-2015.

In addition to her leadership in economic development in the Greater Houston area, she is a former Board Member of the Texas Economic Development Council. During her time at CenterPoint, she co-founded and managed two local Best Practices Economic Development teams, which were established to exchange ideas and develop local collaboration to create innovation and organizational efficiencies.

She holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the University of Houston and is a Certified Economic Developer from the International Economic Development Council (CEcD). In her role at the Economic Alliance she will utilize her wealth of experience and knowledge to strengthen and grow the relationships with our public entity members (cities & EDCs, Port Houston and Harris County).

Her history in the region and extensive knowledge of the beneficial relationship between governmental entities and the manufacturing and logistics sectors make her the ideal person to fill this role and an asset to the company.