Juanjo Ardid named 8th president of Carboline, succeeds Chris Tiernay

Carboline is pleased to welcome the company’s 8th president, Juanjo Ardid.

Ardid succeeded Chris Tiernay, who led the company since late 2016, on June 24.

"I'm humbled that Carboline and RPM International trust me to lead this organization. Carboline's reputation precedes it, and its company culture is unique in this or any industry. It is an honor to become a part of it," said Ardid.

Ardid had been employed by PPG since 1993 before joining Carboline. He was most recently based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA as Vice President of Protective and Marine Coatings for the U.S. and Canada. Other prior roles include General Manager for Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants as well as market director roles for Europe, Middle East, and Africa automotive markets. He is a native of Barcelona, Spain.

"Carboline's future is a global future," Ardid said. "I will apply my experience to the task of unifying and growing our international footprint so that more owners can access Carboline's industry-best asset and infrastructure protection solutions."

Tiernay led Carboline to some of its strongest financial performances in its history despite roller-coaster market cycles and persistent volatility stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He steps back from his leadership role to provide direct, localized guidance in support of Carboline's overall growth strategy.

"Being this company's president was the pinnacle and privilege of my career. But after 39 years in the coatings industry and nearly 8 years as Carboline's president, it's time for something new," Tiernay said. "I'm touched by the outpouring of warmth and kind words from Carboline colleagues, family, and friends. And I'm excited about what this new chapter brings for Carboline and myself."