Cross joins Diamond Green Diesel as Director of Operations

After 24 years with Valero in a variety of roles, most recently Director of Refinery Operations in Three Rivers, TX, Joshua Cross has made the move to Diamond Green Diesel as the Directory of Operations out of Port Arthur, TX.
