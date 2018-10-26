Jon Seibel has joined JEGON Industrial Services LLC as quality control manager. Seibel will maintain JEGON’s quality control system to ensure compliance with ASME fabrication standards, as well as the National Board of Boiler and Pressure Vessel Inspectors standards.

Seibel, who has more than 15 years of experience in the industry, most recently worked for Arise Boiler Inspection and Insurance, performing fabrication, repair/ alteration and in-service boiler inspections for code compliance and jurisdictional certification. Prior to that, he gained mechanical and technical experience as a machinist’s mate in the U.S. Navy.

For more information, visit www. jegonindustrial.com or call (713) 946-1361.