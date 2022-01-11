Jason Wright promoted to Operations Vice President at Messer Construction Co.

Messer Construction Co. is proud to announce the promotion of Jason Wright to Operations Vice President.

In his role as an officer of the company, Wright is responsible for project performance, customer satisfaction, and ensuring site staff have the resources to deliver projects safely, with high quality, on time and on budget.

“It’s exciting to take this next step in my 20-year career with Messer and combine my understanding of project complexities with my ability to manage teams and advocate for customers to ensure all of their goals and expectations are exceeded,” said Wright. “I take pride in building my hometown as part of an employee-owned company that truly cares about the community.”

Wright began his career with Messer in 2001 after two years as a co-op through the University of Kentucky, where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He is also a Certified Healthcare Contractor by the Kentucky Society of Healthcare Engineers.

Wright has provided leadership across a diverse portfolio of complex commercial construction projects and renovations for health care, industrial, higher education, aviation and distillery customers. Specifically, he’s overseen projects for Ephraim McDowell Health, Harrison Memorial Hospital, Shriners Hospital, UK Healthcare, University of Kentucky, Woodford Reserve, Castle and Key, and the historic Fayette County Courthouse. Currently, he is leading a multi-phase renovation for the Kentucky State Capitol.

Wright is active in the Lexington community—having served on the boards of Ronald McDonald House of the Bluegrass, American Red Cross Bluegrass Area Chapter and CASA of Lexington.