ISS/Leak Sealers announces new COO Colin Bickerstaff

ISS/Leak Sealers announced that Colin Bickerstaff has been appointed the new COO of the company.

An experienced business leader, Bickerstaff will succeed Gary Gardner and assume responsibilities on Aug. 9th. Colin Bickerstaff formerly worked as the Executive Vice President at ISS/Leak Sealers. Prior to that he ran significant operations in multiple countries such as Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, the West Coast of the United States and Texas.

"At every stop along his nearly 37-year career Colin has improved the organization materially," said Gary Gardner, Chief Executive Officer.

"Through his out-front leadership, his in-depth knowledge of the engineered technical solutions services, his tireless commitment to the company and his ability to create meaningful relationships with employees and customers."

Gary Gardner and the ISS/Leak Sealers company feel extremely fortunate to have someone with Colin Bickerstaff's experience and background in such an important leadership role.