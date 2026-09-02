ISS expands leadership team

Industrial Specialty Services (ISS) has announced two additions to its leadership team.

Expand Ben Corona, ISS

Ben Corona joined ISS as chief financial officer, bringing more than 20 years of finance and accounting leadership experience. His background spans publicly traded, privately held and private equity-backed companies, with experience in operational excellence and scalable growth.

Robert Canino joined ISS as senior vice president of business development, bringing more than 30 years of operations and sales experience in the oil and gas industry. His background includes executive roles in commercial and industrial specialty contracting, with a focus on customer relationships, growth, technology and data-driven decision-making.