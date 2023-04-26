IRONCLAD welcomes Stifnagle as sales manager, Oswald as sales representative

Chris Stifnagle has joined IRONCLAD as sales manager, serving the Albany and New England regions.

Previously, Stifnagle served as sales manager with Adler Tank Rentals since 2012. Stifnagle comes to his new role with 24 years of experience in his field.

IRONCLAD has also added Wes Oswald as an industrial outside sales representative serving the greater Memphis area. Oswald has expertise in water filtration solutions, including water pumps and dewatering equipment. He has 12 years of experience in the environmental/outside sales role.

For more information, visit ironcladenvironmental.com.