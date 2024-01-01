Ironclad welcomes Braddy as regional sales manager

Jimmy Braddy joined Ironclad Environmental Solutions as regional sales manager for the U.S. Southeast and Northeast.

He will manage, lead, cultivate and develop the sales team by helping it understand and implement best practices and strategies to differentiate itself in the market. Braddy, formerly with National Trench Safety, worked his way up to his current position in only five years.

