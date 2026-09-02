IRONCLAD strengthens leadership team with four key appointments

IRONCLAD Powered by Mersino has announced four leadership appointments as the company continues to strengthen its operations and commercial organization.
Joelle Zimmerman, IRONCLAD
Joelle Zimmerman, IRONCLAD
Mark Lester, IRONCLAD
Mark Lester, IRONCLAD
Robin Stow, IRONCLAD
Robin Stow, IRONCLAD
Jon Goalen, IRONCLAD
Jon Goalen, IRONCLAD
Jon Goalen has been named chief operating officer, bringing more than 30 years of industrial specialty rental and liquid solutions experience. He will oversee field operations, including operational performance, safety, fleet, service delivery and execution across the company’s branch network. Robin Stow has been appointed vice president of commercial excellence, Mark Lester has been promoted to vice president of regional sales and Joelle Zimmerman has joined as national account manager. The appointments bring additional experience to key areas of the business as the company continues to grow. Together, the leaders will support IRONCLAD’s focus on operational execution, customer service and commercial growth.