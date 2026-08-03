Ironclad names Jon Goalen as Chief Operating Officer

Ironclad announces Jon Goalen on his appointment as Chief Operating Officer of IRONCLAD, powered by Mersino.

With more than 30 years of experience in industrial specialty rental and liquid solutions, Jon has quickly made an impact by strengthening operations, aligning teams and helping drive their integration efforts.

Expand Jon Goalen, IRONCLAD

As Chief Operating Officer, Jon will lead field operations across the company, overseeing operational performance, safety, fleet, service delivery and execution throughout our branch network. His hands-on leadership style, operational expertise and commitment to accountability will help them continue building one stronger company.

"I believe our greatest strength is our people," Jon says. "By working together, staying focused on execution and delivering exceptional service, we're building a stronger organization that's well positioned to support our customers today and well into the future."