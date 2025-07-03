Expand Ironclad hires Marcotte as CTO

Jay Marcotte has joined Ironclad Environmental Solutions as Chief Technology Officer.

Jay boasts more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership, and has spent the last decade focusing on the environmental solutions industry.

"My goal is to use our technology to better engage our customers – be more open, forthcoming, and communicative, and give them easy access to their accounts and more, better digital asset tracking," he says. "A better customer experience equates to customer growth and customer retention."