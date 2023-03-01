ION Science recently announced the hiring of Mike Enos as a new instrument sales specialist.

ION Science welcomes Enos

He has worked in industrial safety for distributors for over 25 years and, over time, developed a passion for selling gas detection.

“I find it very rewarding to work with customers to find a specific gas detection solution that will meet and exceed their needs and expectations,” Enos said.

Enos stated he will continue to focus on oil and gas customers but will also look for industries he can focus on to meet the company’s revenue goals and objectives.

“I am very excited to be part of the team and I feel at home with the positive culture here at ION Science. I look forward to working with everyone within the organization,” he said.

For more information, visit ionscienceusa.com.