Intrepid Industries welcomes new business development manager

David Littrell

Intrepid Industries has welcomed Stephen Hailey as its new business development manager. In this position, Hailey will work directly with clients on projects, answering any technical questions and making frequent in-person calls to existing and potential clients.

Prior to this role, Hailey worked in outside sales for Group Management Services. He brings 18 years of sales experience to Intrepid.

For more information, visit www.intrepidindustries.com or call Hailey at (832) 492-4443.