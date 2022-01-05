International Cooling Tower expands its team

International Cooling Tower (ICT) recently made several new hires.

Michael Sevier has joined ICT as its operations recruiter. He will manage the company's recruiting efforts to ensure ICT meets its current and future staffing needs.

ICT has also hired Nayeli Bustos as an HR generalist and Angelica Reyes as its marketing coordinator.

Sevier, Bustos and Reyes will all work out of ICT's La Porte office.

For more information, visit www.ictower.com or call (281) 479-3255.