Industrial Scientific welcomes Antony as VP of engineering

Saldy Antony has joined Industrial Scientific as vice president (VP) of engineering.

Saldy Antony, Industrial Scientific

He will be responsible for leading the company's engineering team while also developing and executing the company's global technology strategy.

Antony most recently served as vice president of engineering and product at Petcube, where he led a multinational and multifunctional engineering team in the design and development of a complex IoT-enabled product. Prior to working at Petcube, he held various leadership positions within Dolby, Amazon and Netflix. He also holds several patents across a variety of Silicon Valley technology companies.

For more information, visit www.indsci.com or call (412) 788-4353.