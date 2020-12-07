ILTA board elects new chairman

Bernt A. Netland, Chairman, ILTA

The board of directors of the International Liquid Terminals Association yesterday elected Bernt A. Netland to a one-year term as its chairman, effective through fall 2021. Netland is president and CEO of Intercontinental Terminals Company LLC, a bulk liquid storage company for petrochemicals and petroleum products.

“Bernt is extremely well qualified to lead ILTA during these extraordinary times, including by promoting terminals as indispensable infrastructure needed to power the world economy,” said ILTA President Kathryn Clay.

Under Netland’s leadership, ILTA will continue its work:

advocating for science- and data-driven regulation and legislation that recognize the important contributions that liquid terminals make to the economy;

supporting an open dialog with member companies to continuously improve safe, secure, efficient, sustainable and environmentally responsible operations at liquid terminals; and

ensuring ILTA’s long-term financial viability through these turbulent times and beyond.

“I am honored by this opportunity to lead ILTA, especially during these challenging times, both economically and politically,” Netland said. “I believe unsettled times also present opportunities, and I intend to ensure that policymakers and regulators support our industry, so that the United States continues to realize the economic benefits of the trade of liquid products both domestically and globally.”

Netland joined ITC in 2006. During his tenure, he has focused on safety, environmental performance and operational excellence. ITC owns and operates terminals in Deer Park and Pasadena, Texas, on the Houston Ship Channel; in Baton Rouge, Louisiana along the Mississippi River; and in Antwerp, Belgium.

Netland began his career with the chemical tanker and storage company Odfjell ASA in Bergen, Norway. He held various positions with the company over a 17-year period in Brazil (1989-1994) and the United States (1994-2006), ultimately serving five years as president of Odfjell USA Inc., with responsibility for the company’s U.S. terminal and shipping business from 2001 to 2006.

In addition to his many years on the board and executive committee of ILTA, Netland is active in several other organizations and charities, including the Greater Houston Port Bureau, where he serves as first vice chairman.

Netland is a graduate of the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration (NHH) of Bergen, Norway, where he received a Master of Science degree in economics and business administration in 1988. He is a 2005 graduate of the Harvard Business School - Advanced Management Program.

Netland served 14 months in The Royal Norwegian Navy in 1983-1984.