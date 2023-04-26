ICT promotes Mobley to GM of sales, USA

Rick Mobley has been promoted to GM of sales, USA, at International Cooling Tower (ICT).

He is responsible for developing strategies and growing relationships with key customers at the corporate and site level. Having joined ICT in 2021, Mobley has been able to leverage 14 plus years of project experience in O&G EPC to better assist and navigate clients' needs. Mobley has a Bachelor of Science in industrial technology, specializing in construction management.

