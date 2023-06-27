Hunter welcomes Lori Dominy as returning regional account manager

Hunter welcomes Lori Dominy as regional account manager overseeing Texas.

In her resumed role, the Lone Star State native will foster relationships among current and potential industrial clients, spread word about Hunter’s expanding product lines and the benefits they offer and aid company growth by exposing Hunter to new and varied audiences.

She first joined Hunter in August of 2013, serving as regional account manager until her departure in 2017. In the years since, she gained experience and expanded her network with business development roles in O&G.

