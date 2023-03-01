Hunter announces new VP Jose Barragan

Hunter Buildings has announced Jose Barragan as the international blast-resistant building firm’s new VP of special projects.

In his role, Barragan will provide support and conduct long-range planning for the organization’s estimating and design efforts, implementing solutions and procedures for various divisions within Hunter.

Barragan brings more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing industry to his role, with his last 16 years spent at Hunter.

