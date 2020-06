Nickea Bradley has been appointed deputy director for the City of Houston's Office of Emergency Management (OEM).

Nickea Bradley, Houston's Office of Emergency Management

In her role as the city's new emergency management coordinator, Bradley oversees the emergency management program for the nation's fourth-largest city, which includes the coordination of disaster mitigation, planning, response and recovery.

For more information, visit www.houstonoem.org or call (713) 837-0311.