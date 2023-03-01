Hottendorf returns to Apache Industrial

Carl Hottendorf has returned to Apache Industrial Services as its director of safety compliance.

The certified safety professional and member of the Board of Certified Safety Professionals previously worked at Apache as regional safety manager, and was director of corporate compliance. He was also safety director at Mobley Industrial Services and served as regional safety manager at I&I (Insulations Inc.), Brock Services Ltd. and XServ Inc.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.