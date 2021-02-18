Detroit Refinery’s Honor Sheard Recognized as 2020 ‘MFG Woman of the Year’ by Michigan Manufacturers Association

Honor Sheard, environment, safety and security manager at Marathon Petroleum Company’s (MPC) Detroit refinery, is receiving statewide recognition as the 2020 MFG Woman of the Year by the Michigan Manufacturers Association (MMA).

The MFG Excellence Awards is an annual ceremony that celebrates the exceptional contributions that Michigan manufacturers make to their workforces, communities, the economy and the industry.

“Honor is essential in helping drive the culture and commitment to operational excellence at the Detroit refinery. She spends a lot of time out in the field working with the team that keeps things running daily,” said Detroit refinery general manager Dave Leaver. “She inspires us all to work harder and be the best we can be.”