Heinz takes over as CEO of BASF

Michael Heinz takes over as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Heinz will lead all activities of the North American affiliate of Germany-based BASF SE, one of the leading chemical companies worldwide.

“I am eager to take over responsibility for one of BASF’s major markets and to further develop our strong presence in the North American region,” said Heinz. “Given my experience with BASF in the United States, I am honored by this appointment as it allows me to lead an outstanding team and, at the same time, return to a country that feels like a second home to me.”