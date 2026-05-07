Hector Rivero joins the Texas Jobs Council

The Texas Chemistry Council/Texas Chemistry Alliance President & CEO Hector Rivero has been appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Jobs Council.

Expand Hector Rivero, TCC

The 12-member council brings together business and labor leaders to strengthen the State of Texas workforce pipeline, identify best practices and address challenges related to education, training and workforce development. Its work will help position Texas to meet current labor needs while cultivating the talent required to support the skilled careers and industries of the future.