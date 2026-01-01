Harrell named USLege Assoc. Champion of the Year

Logan Harrell, general counsel and director of regulatory affairs with Texas Chemistry Council, has been honored with the USLege Assoc.

Expand Logan Harrell, Texas Chemistry Council

Champion of the Year Award, recognized as the 2025 Winner for Best in Government Affairs. The award recognizes an individual who leads government affairs for a trade, professional or statewide business association with clarity, credibility and results. From testifying on behalf of members to shaping long-term policy, the honoree is a trusted advocate whose guidance informs sound public policy.