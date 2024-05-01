Hargrove’s Barton awarded highest level of approval, Orso selected for 40 Under 40

Hargrove Controls & Automation Process Safety Leader Chet Barton has been awarded the highest level of certificate from TÜV Rheinland, a Functional Safety (FS) Expert Certification — a designation only available to professionals who meet TÜV Rheinland’s top global standards, solidifying his status as a process safety expert.

Barton has been certified as an FS Engineer with TÜV Rheinland since 2010.

Michael Orso, project manager with Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, was selected for Mobile Bay Magazine’s 2024 Class of 40 Under 40. Orso has been in his current role with Hargrove since 2016 and was previously the project coordinator for the company. He was selected by the magazine as a young, local professional "raising the bar of success and inspiring optimism for this new year on the Bay."