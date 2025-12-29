Griffin begins new chapter as director of business development with BrandSafway

Lance Griffin has joined BrandSafway as director of business development, bringing extensive experience across strategic project management, operations and customerfocused roles.

His previous positions include senior manager of strategic projects in healthcare, director of senior business – healthcare, senior project manager for data centers, field engineer and customer operations manager in commercial and operations capacities. Griffin’s diverse background positions him to drive growth and strengthen client partnerships with BrandSafway.