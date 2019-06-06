Greater Houston Port Bureau appoints Christine Schlenker as Vice President

CHRISTINE SCHLENKER, Vice President, The Greater Houston Port Bureau

The Greater Houston Port Bureau (Port Bureau) announced the promotion of Christine Schlenker to vice president effective June 1, 2019. In this key role she will lead the Port Bureau’s data analytics, membership engagement, and port advocacy strategies.

Christine has over a dozen years of business experience in technology and maritime industries. Christine joined the Port Bureau in 2012 as a Research Analyst and was promoted to Director of Special Projects and Communications in 2016. In these roles, Christine researched maritime trade and policy issues, developed strategic initiatives, and served on several of the Port Bureau’s committees. Christine also engages with the port community through the Port Coordination Team, Lone Star Harbor Safety Committee, and Port Bureau member committees. She has a Master’s in Economics from the University of Houston and recently completed a Master’s in Analytics from Texas A&M University.

On making the promotion, CAPT Bill Diehl, president of the Port Bureau said, “We are delighted to recognize Christine and know her leadership skills and breath of port knowledge will enhance the work we are doing to bring more business to the port region. Her background in data analytics and economics bring a valuable perspective to our business as the Marine Exchange of Texas. This expertise coupled with her existing business relationships in the port provides an excellent base for her new role.”