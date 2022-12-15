Governor Abbott announces more changes at TCEQ

Two weeks ago Gov. Abbott announced changes in his administration that include the appointment of TCEQ Executive Director Toby Baker to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff for the Governor starting December 15, 2022.

This week, Governor Abbott announced the appointment of L’Oreal Stepney to the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB), effective January 2, 2023, for a term to expire on February 1, 2023. Ms. Stepney is currently the Deputy Executive Director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and has been at the Commission since 1992.

The TCEQ Commissioners voted to appoint Erin Chancellor as Interim Executive Director of the TCEQ, effective December 15, 2022. Ms. Chancellor is currently the Deputy Director of the Office of Legal Services at TCEQ. Additionally, Brent Wade, currently Deputy Director of the Office of Waste at TCEQ has been appointed to the Deputy Director position vacated by Ms. Stepney.

These changes are in addition to changes to TCEQ leadership including the departure of Ramiro Garcia, former Director of the TCEQ Office of Compliance and Enforcement and Co-Deputy Director of TCEQ; and the departure of Earl Lott, former Deputy Director of Office of Waste and Office of Water.