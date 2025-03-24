Glenfarne Group announces new Managing Director and Texas LNG Project Director

Glenfarne Group, LLC (Glenfarne), a developer, owner-operator and industrial manager of energy and infrastructure assets, and Texas LNG Brownsville, LLC (Texas LNG), a four million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, announced promotions to their senior teams, effective immediately, recognizing their integral contributions across the company’s core businesses and positioning the company for continued growth as it plays a critical role in the global energy transition.

The promotions include:

Jorge Hoyos, managing director, Glenfarne Group: Jorge has been promoted to Managing Director, reflecting his leadership over his last 8 years with the company. Jorge joined Glenfarne as an MBA intern in 2016 and permanently joined the investment team in 2017. He has played a key role in the significant growth of the company’s power business, EnfraGen, LLC (“EnfraGen”) a developer, owner and operator of specialized sustainable and renewable power and grid stability assets, jointly owned by Glenfarne. He played a pivotal role in EnfraGen’s entry into Colombia in 2019, and led the acquisition of assets across Latin America, as well as the company’s refinancing activities over the course of his time on the team. His work as head of strategy, financing, and M&A was a key contributor of a compounded annual growth in EnfraGen’s EBITDA in excess of 50% since he joined. His work in those areas will continue as Managing Director. Oliver Wood, project director, Texas LNG: Oliver has been promoted to Project Director of Texas LNG. Oliver joined the Texas LNG team in 2023 with 20 years of prior experience in the oil and gas industry, specializing in LNG, refinery, and petrochemical projects. In his previous role as Texas LNG’s Construction and Module Director, he consistently demonstrated his expertise and leadership skills. As Project Director, he will be leading the construction team for the project, which will deliver $60 billion worth of LNG, working closely with Kiewit, Texas LNG’s EPC Contractor, as the project moves swiftly toward a Final Investment Decision (“FID”).

“We are pleased to announce promotions for Jorge Hoyos and Oliver Wood, recognizing their importance to the Glenfarne and Texas LNG businesses,” said Brendan Duval, Glenfarne Group CEO and Founder. “Both are recognized leaders in the firm, and I look forward to seeing their further success under these new titles. Jorge’s leadership and strategic mindset have contributed significantly to our investment operations, and Oliver’s commitment to excellence and clear ability to execute will play a vital role in Texas LNG’s success as we move toward construction. On behalf of the whole Glenfarne team, congratulations to Jorge and Oliver on this career milestone.”

Together, these individuals bring their lengthy experience to the leadership teams of Glenfarne Group, Texas LNG, and all its subsidiaries, across a broad expanse of expertise. They each embody our values and their elevation to their new roles reaffirm Glenfarne’s commitment to excellence at every level.