Georgia Power names Cuevas Northeast region vice president

JASON CUEVAS, Vice President Northeast Region, Georgia Power

Georgia Power's board of directors has elected Jason Cuevas as vice president for the company's Northeast region. In this role, he will lead external activities for 368,000 customers in a 39-county area, which includes Athens, Gainesville, Milledgeville, Augusta and the state's largest jobs-producing construction project, Plant Vogtle Units 3 & 4. In addition, he will provide leadership and support for power delivery, customer service, sales, and community and economic development efforts in the region.

