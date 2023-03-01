Georgia-Pacific names new plant manager at Texas facility

Andrew Dover has been named plant manager for Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard facility.

His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.

A graduate of Texas A & M University with a degree in environmental geo-science, Dover joined Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard Plant in 2015 as a shift supervisor. Most recently he held the position of production superintendent where he was responsible for overseeing the plant’s day-to-day operations.

For more information, visit gp.com.

