Georgia-Pacific names new plant manager at Texas facility

His duties as plant manager include overseeing daily plant operations, including safety, environmental excellence and stewardship. Additionally, he is responsible for creating long-term sustainability for the facility, its employees and the community.

A graduate of Texas A & M University with a degree in environmental geo-science, Dover joined Georgia-Pacific’s Diboll Particleboard Plant in 2015 as a shift supervisor. Most recently he held the position of production superintendent where he was responsible for overseeing the plant’s day-to-day operations.

