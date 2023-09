Ronnie Frugia is the new Houston operations manager at Pro-Surve Technical Services, handling the day-to-day operations of the Houston area.

He will be responsible for non-destructive evaluations and visual inspections. He was previously the owner of Dickinson Bayou Woodworks and worked as an inspector for Stronghold Inspection and for QualSpec.

For more information, visit pro-surve.com.