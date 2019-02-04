Decoking Descaling Technology (DDT) has promoted Francisco Arrieta from operations manager to business development director, transferring him from Latin America and the Caribbean to the U.S. In Arrieta's new role, he will plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate R&D activities to ensure DDT meets its objectives for developing new technologies and improving existing procedures and/or equipment to meet clients' needs and remain competitive in the marketplace.

For more information, visit www.decoking.com or call (786) 403-3866.