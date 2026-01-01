Forgen welcomes Normand as VP of operations

Forgen has appointed Chris Normand as VP of operations.

Expand Chris Normand, Forgen

A licensed professional engineer and construction industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Normand brings extensive expertise in large-scale operational management, ground improvement and deep foundations. Throughout his career, Normand has established a track record of driving operational excellence, building highperforming teams and leading with a steadfast commitment to safety. His background spans business development, engineering, design-build project delivery and full P&L management.