Flint Hills Resources announces Francis Murphy as new president and CEO

Flint Hills Resources is proud to announce the appointment of Francis Murphy as its new president and CEO.

Francis has been with Koch since 1992, starting his career in marketing with Flint Hills Resources before eventually leading the company’s chemical business. He most recently served as President and CEO of INVISTA, a sister company of Flint Hills Resources.

“It’s an honor to be back at Flint Hills Resources and to have the opportunity to lead the company where I started my career,” said Francis Murphy. “I’ve been fortunate to have served in a variety of leadership roles for two remarkable Koch companies, Flint Hills and INVISTA, both of which share the common threads of exceptional people committed to living our company’s principles and producing products that truly help improve people’s lives. I look forward to building on Flint Hills’ legacy of continuous improvement in producing and delivering the fuels and other products that remain essential to life and moving us forward."