ExxonMobil's Stephanie Cargile and Douglas Melancon honored with LCA MVP Awards

The Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) has recognized two ExxonMobil representatives with its esteemed Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards.

Stephanie Cargile, Southeast Region Government Affairs Advisor, received the MVP Award for the Government Affairs Committee, while Douglas Melancon, State Environment and Regulatory Advisor, was honored as MVP of the Environmental Affairs Committee.

Stephanie Cargile has been a key advocate for ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge for over 20 years, originally as Public Affairs Manager and, since January 2024, as the Government Affairs Advisor for all ExxonMobil operations in Louisiana. This is her third LCA MVP Award, following similar recognitions in 2014 and 2016. Cargile’s role includes overseeing advocacy for ExxonMobil’s state operations across a spectrum of energy solutions from the company’s two business lines, Product Solutions and Low Carbon Solutions.

Douglas Melancon, a veteran environmental engineer, joined ExxonMobil in 2017 after a successful career working across Louisiana’s chemical industry. As State Environment and Regulatory Advisor, he champions ExxonMobil's commitment to safety, security, and environmental stewardship at every level of operation. This is his fifth LCA MVP Award.

"Congratulations to Stephanie and Doug on this well-deserved recognition," said Dave Luecke, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Complex Chemical Plant Manager. "Their unwavering dedication to ExxonMobil and the local community is an inspiration, and their work has made a lasting impact on the industry and Louisiana as a whole."

Each year, the LCA MVP Awards recognize committee members who have shown extraordinary commitment, contributed invaluable expertise, and generated proactive ideas that help drive the organization’s mission. Members are nominated and selected by their peers in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

With more than a century of operations in Baton Rouge, ExxonMobil remains a committed partner to Louisiana, helping address global energy challenges while supporting the local economy. Established in 1959, the Louisiana Chemical Association promotes sustainable economic growth across the state’s petrochemical sector, which encompasses over 100 facilities throughout Louisiana.