ExxonMobil welcomes new refinery manager

ExxonMobil is ringing in 2021 by welcoming a new manager to its Refinery. Rozena Dendy replaces Ryan Bucholtz, who assumed a new role at the company’s corporate headquarters in Irving.

Rozena Dendy, Manager, ExxonMobil Beaumont Refinery

Dendy comes to Beaumont from Nanticoke, Canada, where she was the manager at the Nanticoke Refinery. She was born and raised in Timmonsville, South Carolina, and received a chemical engineering degree from the University of South Carolina. She started her career with Exxon in 1998 in Baytown, Texas, as a process designer.

Her 22-year career with the company has taken her to California, Virginia and Canada, as well as around the globe for business travel. In fact, a desire to travel and see the world is what led Dendy to pursue a career with ExxonMobil in the first place.

“Having grown up in a small town, a career in the energy industry excited me,” Dendy said. “I was drawn in by the global opportunities it would provide.”