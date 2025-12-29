ExxonMobil taps Roberts, Dendy to management roles

ExxonMobil has named Samantha Roberts as the new plant manager of its Beaumont Polyethylene Plant.

Roberts brings 24 years of experience with the company, having served in a variety of operations and business roles. Most recently, she was operations manager, and previously held positions as technical manager, resource manager and in other managerial and supervisory capacities across ExxonMobil’s Houston, Baytown and Mont Belvieu, Texas, locations.

Rozena Dendy was promoted to regional manufacturing manager, where she provides executive leadership and oversight for four of the company’s Americas North plants, including operations in Canada and Joliet.

Over her career with ExxonMobil, Dendy has held a variety of key leadership roles, including global sales and operations planning manager, Beaumont refinery manager, Nanticoke refinery manager and Sarnia process manager, among others. Her extensive experience across refining, operations and global business strategy continues to drive excellence and innovation across ExxonMobil’s manufacturing network.