ExxonMobil Corp. announced that Dina Powell McCormick will join its board of directors.

Powell McCormick is currently vice chairman, president and global head of client services at BDT & MSD Partners and previously spent 16 years at The Goldman Sachs Group.

Prior to the private sector, Powell McCormick served for over a dozen years in senior roles in the U.S. government.

