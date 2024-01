Kimberly Haas is the new plant site manager at ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins.

She previously worked as the North American operations excellence manager for ExxonMobil in Spring, Texas, and has had a lengthy career with the company in managerial and executive positions, spanning over 16 years.

