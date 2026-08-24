ExxonMobil announces Peter Vandenborne as Baytown Complex Site Manager

ExxonMobil welcomes Peter Vandenborne as their new Baytown Complex Site Manager.

Peter brings a global perspective and decades of experience, along with a strong commitment to safety, teamwork and operational excellence.

As the Baytown Complex Site Manager for ExxonMobil, Peter Vandenborne holds a position that carries significant responsibility. Managing a facility of this scale is about far more than overseeing daily operations and production. It requires leadership, sound judgment, a commitment to safety and the ability to coordinate thousands of people and countless moving parts into one functioning operation.

At its core, a Site Manager's responsibility is to ensure that the Baytown Complex operates safely, reliably, efficiently and responsibly. The complex encompasses major refining and petrochemical operations, making coordination between its various facilities essential.

“I’m excited to become part of the Baytown team, learn from our people, and build on the strong sense of pride that makes this community unique.”