ExxonMobil announces new leadership at Baton Rouge Chemical Plant

ExxonMobil has named Kate Lightfoot as the Baton Rouge Complex Chemical Plant Manager, effective March 1, 2025.

The chemical plant is located along with the company’s refinery at the fully-integrated ExxonMobil Product Solutions Complex on Scenic Hwy. The Baton Rouge Complex is one of the nation’s largest refining and petrochemical complexes with a combined workforce of nearly 6,000 employees and contractors.

Lightfoot earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arkansas and later obtained a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake. She started her professional career with ExxonMobil at the Baytown Chemical Plant in 2002.

In 2011, Lightfoot joined the Baytown Olefins Plant where she held various technical and process roles. In 2016, she became the Polyethylene Growth Business Readiness Manager at the ExxonMobil Spring Campus. In June 2017 she returned to Baytown Chemical Plant as the Process Manager and made history in 2018, being named the first female Site Manager. Kate was named the site manager at the Baytown Olefins Plant in 2021. In 2023, she was appointed Supply Chain Global Marine Manager at the corporate headquarters in Spring, Texas.

“I am honored to become the first female plant manager at the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant. I look forward to bringing my years of experience and my leadership to a site that produces so many of the products that we all rely on in our daily lives,” said Lightfoot.

In Baytown, Lightfoot helped create the Women United chapter at the United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County. She also served as Vice Chair for the East Harris County Manufacturers Association and was an active member of the Texas Chemical Council board of directors.

Lightfoot and her husband Ronny have three children ranging from 20 to 8-years-old. When not working, Lightfoot enjoys attending her kids’ sporting events, exercising, and doing anything outdoors.

“I am thrilled with the opportunity to lead the Baton Rouge Chemical Plant and enhance our culture of operational excellence, safety and innovation. I look forward to getting to know our thousands of dedicated employees and our many stakeholders in the Baton Rouge community,” said Lightfoot.