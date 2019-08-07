Evolution Midstream appoints Matthew Franzen as Chief Operating Officer

MATTHEW FRANZEN, Chief Operating Officer, Evolution Midstream

Evolution Midstream, LLC ("Evolution"), an independent midstream company focused on the Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB") and backed by EnCap Flatrock Midstream, is pleased to announce three significant promotions and hires across its commercial and operations teams. Brandon Cowart, who previously served as Evolution's chief commercial officer, has been promoted to chief executive officer. Industry veteran Matthew Franzen has joined the company's leadership team as its chief operating officer, and Alan Schroeder, previously Evolution's director of corporate planning and development has been promoted to vice president of commercial.

"The PRB is rapidly becoming one of the nation's preeminent oil and gas-producing regions and I am excited about the opportunity to lead Evolution as we execute our long-term strategic growth plans in the basin", said Evolution CEO Brandon Cowart. "We are also extremely excited to have Matt join the Evolution team. He has a strong track record of building and operating gas gathering and processing assets and crude oil pipeline systems. His experience and leadership skills will play a vital role as we expand our assets and business."

"I am excited to join the Evolution team," said Mr. Franzen. "I look forward to making a meaningful contribution by continuing to ensure the timely and cost-effective buildout of new facilities."