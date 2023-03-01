Envirotech Environmental Services continues to grow and has recently recruited several talented individuals to join the team.

Envirotech expands its team Natalee Morin

Envirotech expands its team Jeff Croston

The company has added a sales and marketing department led by Jeff Croston and supported by Natalee Morin.

Croston’s strong background will be beneficial in leading the sales team and growing sales revenue and profit. Morin serves as the office manager but quickly found a love for marketing as well. Together these two are focused on refreshing the logo and brand recognition, and will also be working in the community at networking events and industry conferences.

