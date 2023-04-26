Enerquip welcomes Seecharan as sales leader

Enerquip has added Shailendra Seecharan to its sales team, naming him division sales manager.

Seecharan will be a central point of contact for customers seeking industrial heating equipment, including thermal fluid heaters, tank heating coils, economizers and more. Prior to sales, he worked in the technical design of heat exchangers and heat transfer technology, working with commodity-type heat exchangers and proprietary technologies for various manufacturers in the petrochemical, mining, pulp and paper and refining industries.

