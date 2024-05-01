Enerquip promotes Steen to process and analytics manager

Enerquip Thermal Solutions has promoted Tom Steen to the position of process and analytics manager.

Steen will spearhead the development and implementation of data analysis procedures aimed at achieving various business objectives. His leadership will be instrumental in leveraging data collection systems and optimizing operational efficiency and quality. His key responsibilities will be interpreting available data using analytics, statistical techniques and research methodologies to provide valuable insights to inform strategic decision-making.