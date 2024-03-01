Enerquip promotes Leonhardt to design engineer

Walker Leonhardt is the newest member of Enerquip Thermal Solutions’ design engineering team.

Leonhardt joined Enerquip as a skilled welder in 2018, demonstrating "exceptional dedication, craftsmanship and innovation in welding techniques," according to the company. In this new role, Leonhardt will bring his unique insights and practical experience from the welding floor into the realm of design and engineering.

